FRANKFURT, June 5 Deutsche Bank is
being investigated by regulators looking to see whether it hired
the children of Chinese government officials as a way to make
connections and attract business, a source with knowledge of the
probe told Reuters.
Other international banks such as JP Morgan have
been probed by U.S. regulators regarding their hiring practices
in China, where ties to political and business leaders can be
key to winning big deals.
Deutsche Bank said in its prospectus for a 6.75 billion euro
($9.19 billion) rights issue it was cooperating with the
enquiries which it said were focused on its hiring practices in
the Asia-Pacific region.
It did not say which regulators or individuals were part of
the investigations nor would it say whether the probes were at
an early or advanced stage.
Separately, a source with knowledge of the investigation
told Reuters that the probe related to Deutsche's hiring in
China.
The aim of the probe, Deutsche said, was to "determine if
any candidates were hired on the basis of referrals from
executives at governmental entities including state-owned
enterprises in potential violation of the Foreign Corrupt
Practices Act or similar laws."
China's state-owned firms and the children of party elders,
known as "princelings", enjoy many privileges and virtually
monopolise certain sectors in the country.
Bank of America, Citigroup, Credit Suisse
, Goldman Sachs and Macquarie have all
employed relatives of top Chinese officials in past years.
($1 = 0.7341 Euros)
(Reporting by Arno Schuetze; Editing by Sophie Walker)