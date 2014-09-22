SYDNEY, Sept 22 A Sydney-based foreign exchange trader at Deutsche Bank was dismissed after the bank discovered irregularities in the reporting of his trading activities in June.

"The issue is internal only and did not have an external impact," Deutsche Bank said in a statement on Monday.

The bank said the sum involved was not material but declined to give more details.

The trader incurred up to A$5 million ($4.47 million) in losses to the bank by inflating trades, The Sydney Morning Herald reported.

The trader is under investigation by Australian regulators, the newspaper said. (1 US dollar = 1.1188 Australian dollar) (Reporting by Cecile Lefort; Editing by Stephen Coates)