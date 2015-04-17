FRANKFURT, April 17 German prosecutors are
considering filing charges against 11 Deutsche Bank
employees following an investigation into a six-year-old tax
fraud linked to trading of carbon certificates, a German
magazine reported on Friday.
A report on the conclusions of the investigation cited
suspicions the employees may have sought to evade taxes in a way
benefiting Deutsche Bank, Focus magazine cited the report as
saying.
Frankfurt state prosecutors on Friday said the probe is
continuing, adding they are investigating a total of 26 current
or former employees of a large German bank, including 17 on
suspicion of tax evasion, five for money laundering and four for
obstruction of justice.
Deutsche Bank declined to comment on the case.
(Reporting by Jonathan Gould; Editing by Thomas Atkins and
David Evans)