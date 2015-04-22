FRANKFURT, April 22 The Milan public prosecutor
is investigating past derivatives deals Deutsche Bank
conducted with Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena,
Deutsche Bank said in a statement on Wednesday.
"The Milan Public Prosecutor has an ongoing investigation
that includes transactions we entered into in 2008 with Banca
Monte dei Paschi di Siena," Deutsche Bank said in statement. "We
are cooperating with these investigations."
In late 2013, MPS reached a deal to close a loss-making
derivative trade with Deutsche Bank, leading to a one-off charge
of 194 million euros ($209.2 million) on the Italian bank's 2013
accounts.
The 2008 deal, known as Santorini, is one of three
derivative trades at the heart of a judicial probe into alleged
fraud at Italy's third-biggest lender. Those trades forced Monte
dei Paschi to take a hit of 730 million euros on its 2012
accounts.
($1 = 0.9273 euros)
(Reporting by Thomas Atkins; Editing by Maria Sheahan)