FRANKFURT, June 29 German prosecutors have
launched preliminary inquiries into the roles individuals may
have played in connection with Deutsche Bank's
participation in the interest rate-rigging scandal, the
Financial Times reported online on Monday.
Earlier this month, a source told Reuters that Germany's
financial watchdog Bafin had heavily criticised Deutsche Bank in
its report investigating attempts to manipulate inter-bank
interest rates such as Libor.
The German regulator has been investigating Deutsche Bank
and the role it played during the financial crisis when a global
inter-bank lending rate mechanism was being manipulated.
Now the Frankfurt prosecutor has opened a new line of
inquiry after the report, which was highly critical of
management's behaviour during the rate-rigging attempts,
according to the FT.
Neither the bank nor the prosecutor were immediately
available to comment.
Any new investigation would deepen Deutsche's legal
difficulties and complicate the task incoming chief executive
John Cryan faces in turning around the bank when he takes office
for the first time on Wednesday.
Cryan was named new CEO after the bank's two current chief
executives quit in June following a string of regulatory
run-ins, failed performance promises and a shareholder vote of
no confidence.
The newspaper quoted Nadja Niesen, a senior prosecutor, as
saying that a preliminary investigation had been opened.
"Those suspected are all represented by lawyers and are also
aware of the process. How things proceed depends on the
evaluation of the Bafin report, which has only recently been
received," Niesen was quoted as saying.
Deutsche Bank said on Friday, "The BaFin report confirms our
findings that no present or former member of Deutsche Bank's
Management Board or Group Executive Committee instructed
employees to manipulate intra-bank offered rates (IBOR)
submissions or was aware of any attempted manipulations prior to
June 2011 when certain misconduct first came to light during the
Bank's investigation of this matter."
Bafin was not immediately available to comment.
