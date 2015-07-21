MUNICH, July 21 A Munich district court on Tuesday said proescutors still needed to prove Deutsche Bank executives including co-Chief Executive Juergen Fitschen intentionally misled a court in a case about the bank's role in the collapse of the Kirch empire.

The descendants of deceased media mogul Leo Kirch have pursued a case against Germany's largest lender, accusing current and former executives of deliberately misleading a court in an earlier trial which investigated the bank's role during the collapse of the media company.

"One thing is certain. A sentence will, if at all, only be considered if there is no doubt whatsoever about the (defendants') guilt," Peter Noll, judge at the Munich District Court told the court on Tuesday, urging the prosecution to deliver additional facts to prove that Deutsche Bank executives acted in a premeditated manner.

Kirch, who died in 2011, blamed Deutsche Bank for his media group's 2002 demise, setting off one of Germany's most acrimonious corporate disputes, which was settled in a 2014 deal costing Deutsche about 925 million euros ($1.01 billion).

Despite the settlement, Kirch's representatives accused five Deutsche Bank managers of misleading a court in earlier testimony. The accused executives reject the claims.

Fitschen and his co-defendants are obliged to attend weekly hearings that are due to run at least until September. Fitschen faces a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison if convicted.

($1 = 0.9163 euros) (Reporting by Joern Poltz; Writing by Vera Eckert; Editing by David Evans)