FRANKFURT, June 30 Frankfurt prosecutors are
investigating five individuals in connection with Deutsche
Bank's participation in a global interest
rate-rigging scandal, including four traders the bank dismissed
in 2013, the prosecutor's office said on Tuesday.
The prosecutors are also examining a detailed report on
Deutsche's involvement in alleged rate-rigging prepared by
BaFin, the German financial supervisor, to see whether it can
help their investigation, prosecutor and spokeswoman Nadja
Niesen said.
BaFin completed its rate-rigging report in May and delivered
it to Deutsche for comment. The prosecutor received BaFin's
final report about a week ago, Niesen said.
Prosecutors began looking at interest rate irregularities at
Deutsche in 2014, she said, but the case became active only
recently.
"The BaFin report has been with us for about a week. It
first needs to be evaluated. Then it will become clear how
further investigations are conducted," she said.
The investigation adds to Deutsche's legal difficulties and
complicates the task incoming chief executive John Cryan faces
in turning around the bank when he takes office on Wednesday.
Cryan was named CEO after the bank's two current chief
executives quit in June following a string of regulatory
problems, failure to deliver on performance targets and a
shareholder vote of no confidence.
Deutsche Bank declined to comment on the probe but repeated
a statement issued on Friday.
"The BaFin report confirms our findings that no present or
former member of Deutsche Bank's Management Board or Group
Executive Committee instructed employees to manipulate
intra-bank offered rates submissions or was aware of any
attempted manipulations prior to June 2011 when certain
misconduct first came to light during the Bank's investigation
of this matter," the bank said then.
Deutsche dismissed five traders in 2013 for improper conduct
following an internal investigation into attempted manipulation
of the Europe Interbank Offered Rate (Euribor), a benchmark used
to price financial assets.
One trader settled with the bank but four later sued
successfully for reinstatement before they, too, then settled.
In April this year, U.S. and British authorities fined
Deutsche Bank $2.5 billion, accusing it of obstructing
regulators and ordering it to fire seven employees over alleged
benchmark interest rate rigging.
Earlier in June, a source told Reuters that BaFin had
heavily criticised Deutsche Bank in its report investigating
attempts to manipulate inter-bank interest rates.
(Reporting by Kathrin Jones, writing by Thomas Atkins, Editing
by Jane Merriman)