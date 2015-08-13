FRANKFURT Aug 13 Frankfurt prosecutors said they have charged seven employees and one former employee of a major Frankfurt-based bank following an investigation into suspected tax fraud in the trading of carbon permits.

Prosecutors did not name the bank on Thursday but sources familiar with the matter identified it as Deutsche Bank .

"Our investigation into the C02 situation is continuing," Deutsche Bank said in a statement. "We are cooperating with authorities."

(Reporting by Alexander Huebner, writing by Jonathan Gould; Editing by Georgina Prodhan)