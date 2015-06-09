FRANKFURT, June 9 A raid by German prosecutors on Deutsche Bank offices on Tuesday is tied to a tax rebate strategy known as "dividend stripping" by some of the bank's clients, a source familiar with the situation said.

Dividend stripping is a tax rebate strategy where a stock is bought just before losing rights to a dividend then quickly sold. For years, clients exploited a legal loophole which allowed both the buyer and the seller of a stock to reclaim capital gains tax in Germany. (Reporting by Andreas Kroener; Writing by Jonathan Gould; Editing by Tom Atkins and Edward Taylor)