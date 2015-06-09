(Repeats to additional Reuters clients)
* Prosecutors search Deutsche Bank offices
* Bank says no employees accused of wrongdoing
* Raid linked to dividend stripping by clients -source
* Share down 2.8 pct, biggest decliner in blue chip Dax
(Adds source on cause of raid)
By Thomas Atkins and Andreas Kröner
FRANKFURT, June 9 German prosecutors have raided
Deutsche Bank offices in Frankfurt in a search for
evidence related to client securities transactions, as Germany's
largest lender struggles to break free of regulatory issues that
contributed to an overhaul of its top leadership this week.
A source familiar with the situation said Tuesday's raid was
tied to a tax rebate strategy by some of the bank's clients
known as "dividend stripping", in which a stock is bought just
before losing rights to a dividend, then sold, taking advantage
of a now-closed legal loophole which allowed both the buyer and
the seller to reclaim capital gains tax.
Deutsche Bank confirmed the raid but declined to comment on
what prompted it. A spokesman for the lender said no employees
have been accused of wrongdoing in the case.
Frankfurt prosecutors carried out "wide-ranging
investigative measures," a spokesman for the prosecutors' office
said, declining to give details of the target or cause of the
probe.
Deutsche Bank shares were the biggest decliners in Germany's
Dax index of blue chip companies, falling 2.8 percent
by 1200 GMT. The Dax fell 0.9 percent, while the STOXX Europe
600 banking index was down 0.8 percent.
The lender, which on Sunday announced the surprise departure
of co-chief executives Anshu Jain and Juergen Fitschen following
a sharp drop in shareholder confidence, has been straining to
maintain its reputation in face of a raft of legal and
regulatory problems.
Those problems have prompted billions of dollars in fines
and settlements.
Authorities have repeatedly raided its offices in recent
years, in connection with investigations linked to the collapse
of the Kirch media empire and a tax fraud case related to the
trading of carbon dioxide emissions rights.
A separate source familiar with the situation had said
earlier on Tuesday that the latest investigation was related to
German private bank Sal. Oppenheim, which Deutsche bought in
2010. The bank said the raid was not linked to Sal. Oppenheim.
(Writing by Jonathan Gould; Editing by Maria Sheahan and David
Holmes)