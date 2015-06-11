FRANKFURT, June 11 German prosecutors on Thursday confirmed that they carried out raids earlier this week on 10 homes and offices in a case involving attempted aggravated tax evasion in 2008.

The Frankfurt-based prosecutor said nine suspects, who are believed to have illegally claimed a total of 43 million euros ($48.7 million) through a process known as dividend stripping, were targeted in the raids.

In its statement, the prosecutor said some 70 officials took part in the raids, but did not name any of the suspects or specify which bank was targeted.

Deutsche Bank had said on Tuesday that its offices were searched for evidence related to client securities transactions but that no bank employees were targeted.

