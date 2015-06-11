* Raid focused on 'dividend-stripping' tax fraud
* Probe looking at Deutsche Bank role -sources
(Adds source comment, details and context)
By Thomas Atkins and Andreas Kröner
FRANKFURT, June 11 German prosecutors confirmed
on Thursday that they carried out raids earlier this week on 10
homes and offices in a case involving allegations of attempted
tax evasion in 2008.
The Frankfurt-based prosecutor said nine suspects, believed
to have illegally claimed a total of 43 million euros ($48.7
million) in tax paid using a strategy known as dividend
stripping or dividend arbitrage, were targeted in the raids.
In its statement, the prosecutor said some 70 officials took
part in the raids, but did not name any of the suspects or
companies involved.
Deutsche Bank had said on Tuesday that its
offices were searched for evidence related to client securities
transactions but that no bank employees were targeted.
People involved in the investigation said no current
Deutsche Bank employees had been implicated but the suspects in
the case included former employees and that the transactions had
been settled through Deutsche Bank.
Investigators were also checking whether bank staff at the
time had assisted the transactions which involved generating a
certificate showing that capital gains tax had been withheld,
said one of the people, who was not authorised to speak
publicly.
The prosecutor's office and Deutsche Bank declined comment.
Other banks, including HVB and HSH Nordbank
, have also become targets of investigations into the
dividend stripping strategy. The loophole in the law that made
the strategy possible was not closed until 2012.
Among lawyers, there is disagreement about whether the
strategy was already technically illegal under the law as it
previously stood, or just a questionable practice.
($1 = 0.8839 euros)
(Writing by Jonathan Gould; Editing by Maria Sheahan and Keith
Weir)