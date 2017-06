A driver waits in a taxi for his turn to fill up his tank with diesel at a fuel station in Kolkata June 14, 2012. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri/Files

Reuters Market Eye - Deutsche Bank upgrades Hindustan Petroleum Corp Ltd (HPCL.NS) to "hold" from "sell," saying the stock is "fairly" valued after underperforming against the Sensex over the past six months.

The bank says HPCL is trading at 0.75 time of its expected book value for FY14 versus a range of 0.6-1.4 times over the past three years.

Deutsche says it may turn more positive on the stock in the event of a significant fall in oil price.

HPCL shares were down 0.5 percent as of 11:35 a.m.

(Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi)