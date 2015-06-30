FRANKFURT, June 30 Deutsche Bank has
some "catching up" to do under its new leadership to ensure its
systems and processes are up to the requirements of
international financial rules, the head of Germany's financial
watchdog Bafin said.
"It's not enough to have a good strategy," Bafin president
Felix Hufeld told the Frankfurt business journalists' club.
Deutsche Bank under its new chief executive John Cryan needs
to ensure that reliable processes and controls are in place that
fit the international regulatory environment, including the
training of thousands of employees and investing billions in IT.
"Its a mass of measures that some banks master better than
others," Hufeld said late on Monday, in remarks set for release
on Tuesday. "Deutsche Bank has some catching up to do."
Cryan takes the helm of Germany's largest lender on
Wednesday, following the early departure of co-chief executive
Anshu Jain.
Bafin in a report had been critical of organisational
failings and insufficient controls at the lender as well as its
slowness in clearing up problems, a person familiar with the
report's conclusions told Reuters earlier this month.
If Bafin is unhappy with a bank's management, it usually
communicates its view informally to the relevant supervisory
bodies, Hufeld said. "Then we see what happens," he said.
(Reporting by Jonathan Gould and Andreas Kroener; Editing by
