FRANKFURT Jan 30 German financial market
watchdog Bafin said on Friday it was examining whether the
country's largest lender, Deutsche Bank, properly
followed disclosure rules with its fourth quarter results
published on Thursday.
"It is very routine procedure to examine whether they should
have published an ad hoc," a Bafin spokeswoman said, referring
to formal regulatory release protocol.
Bafin reviews hundreds such cases each year, a process which
typically takes two to four weeks and can lead to a fine if the
rules were violated.
German financial daily Handelsblatt on Friday also reported
that Bafin was looking at the situation.
Deutsche Bank declined to comment.
(Reporting by Jonathan Gould, Editing by Edward Taylor)