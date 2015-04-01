FRANKFURT, April 1 The re-working of many
European banks' business models in response to regulatory
changes does not spell an end to the universal bank, the
European Central Bank's top bank supervisor, Daniele Nouy, told
a German newspaper.
Tighter regulatory scrutiny and the requirement for thicker
capital safety cushions for riskier banking business is
prompting a strategy rethink at many banks, including universal
banks that combine standard deposit-taking and lending with more
sophisticated investment banking activity.
For example, Germany's largest lender, Deutsche Bank
, is weighing spinning off its retail operations, two
sources familiar with the situation have told Reuters.
Asked about Deutsche Bank, Nouy told the Handelsblatt
newspaper she would not comment on individual lenders.
"But I don't think that is evidence of the end of the
universal bank," Nouy said in an interview published on
Wednesday.
Nouy said one lesson of the financial crisis was the
importance of having a good plan for winding down a bank in an
emergency, which could involve splitting up the bank into
various activities.
"There is a close connection between a good resolution plan
and the need for a separation between investment banking
activities and deposit-taking business," she said.
(Reporting by Jonathan Gould; editing by Jason Neely)