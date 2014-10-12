BERLIN Oct 12 Deutsche Bank may increase the amount it has set aside to deal with investigations and potential settlements, German magazine Spiegel reported on Sunday.

In its second-quarter results, Germany's largest lender said it had set aside 2.2 billion euros in provisions for potential legal risks and had identified a potential 3.2 billion euros in further exposure that may materialise.

Spiegel, citing sources from close to the company, said that the bank's management now expects the total amount may have to be increased to 7 billion euros.

The bank is striving to settle a number of probes before year-end, including those involving U.S. mortgage-backed bonds and the attempted manipulation benchmark interest rates, the sources said.

A spokesman for Deutsche Bank declined to comment on the article.

Deutsche Bank is due to release third-quarter results on Oct 29.

The bank performed well in the third quarter, especially in retail and investment banking, helping it bear the burden of charges for legal and regulatory issues, two financial sources familiar with the matter told Reuters.

