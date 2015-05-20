FRANKFURT May 20 FRANKFURT, May 20 (Reuters) -
Deutsche Bank reshuffled its management board late on
Wednesday, consolidating restructuring authority under co-Chief
Executive Anshu Jain while bidding farewell to its retail
banking head Rainer Neske.
The bank put Stefan Krause, already scheduled to hand his
duties as chief financial officer over to fellow board member
Marcus Schenck, in charge of the growing transaction banking
division and the non-core assets unit, Deutsche said in a
statement.
Deutsche will also seek to install Krause as supervisory
board chairman of retail lender Postbank, which
Deutsche aims to list on the stock exchange by the end of 2016.
Deutsche confirmed that Neske will leave on June 30, to be
replaced by Christian Sewing, who is also responsible for legal
matters.
Alan Cloete, the bank's co-Chief Executive Officer of Asia
Pacific, and Colin Grassie the Chief Executive for the bank's
U.K. operations, will also leave Deutsche Bank in the near
future, the lender said.
(Reporting by Thomas Atkins; Reporting by Edward Taylor)