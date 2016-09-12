* Asset Management essential part of Deutsche -CEO
* Cryan calls on staff to be more entrepreneurial
* Shares down 3 pct at 13.24 euros at 1320 GMT
(Adds quotes from letter, background)
By Arno Schuetze
FRANKFURT, Sept 12 Deutsche Bank has
no plans to sell its asset management business, its chief
executive said in a letter to employees in which he called for
them to focus on solving the German lender's problems.
"Deutsche Asset Management is and will remain an essential
part of our business model," John Cryan said in the letter,
which was published on the bank's website on Monday.
Recent reports had said that Deutsche's management was
considering a sale of the asset management business.
"Do not allow yourself to become distracted by speculation
about alleged mergers or sales plans," Cryan said, adding "We
have enough on our plate to solve on our own, and we intend to
concentrate on this for now."
Deutsche's shares were down 3.0 percent at 13.24 euros at
1320 GMT, underperforming in a weaker market.
Speculation about Deutsche has been stoked by news that its
top executives held talks with rival Commerzbank on a potential
combination in August, but shelved the project as they first
want to complete their restructurings, sources close to the
matter have said.
While Cryan said that the bank was making progress with
cleaning up the sins of the past and with cutting jobs, Deutsche
Bank staff should also look ahead.
"Our work is not just about pursuing restructuring", he
said, warning that a particularly cautious approach or a
hierarchical mindset of some staff may prevent progress.
The strategic overhaul and the uncertainty about jobs have
dented the morale among Deutsche staff, Cryan admitted earlier
this year.
The bank is even discussing potential deeper cuts to cope
with rock-bottom interest rates, increasing regulation and a
competitive home market.
In his letter, Cryan urged staff to adapt a new mindset, to
generate their own ideas and to take their own decisions.
"Each of us has a responsibility...Trust yourself to make
decisions instead of waiting for an instruction from above."
"We should be more daring and think a bit more like
entrepreneurs," Cryan said. "You are best placed to see what
could be changed and what could be improved. Often it is the
small steps that bring us farthest forward."
(Additional reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Alexander
Smith)