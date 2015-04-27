FRANKFURT, April 27 Deutsche Bank
said it aims to cut leverage in its investment banking business
by up to 150 billion euros ($162.66 billion) in net terms, as
Germany's largest lender overhauls its structure to boost
profits.
"We aim for net deleveraging of (investment banking arm)
CB&S of between 130 billion and 150 billion," Co-Chief Executive
Officers Juergen Fitschen and Anshu Jain said in the text of
remarks to a news conference.
Deutsche Bank expects charges of 800 million euros linked to
this deleveraging, they added.
($1 = 0.9222 euros)
