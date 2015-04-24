FRANKFURT, April 24 Deutsche Bank
will cut back investment banking, split off its Postbank
retail chain and slash costs, the group said late on
Friday, in a restructuring plan designed to restore
profitability.
Germany's biggest lender ended four months of deliberations
on its future saying it would invest in its transaction banking,
asset and wealth management division, and own-branded retail
businesses.
The group's supervisory board unanimously supported the
strategic proposal, Deutsche said in a statement.
