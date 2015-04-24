Sensex flat on profit-booking, banks fall
Indian shares were flat on Tuesday as investors booked profits in recent outperformers such as Ambuja Cements Ltd and ACC Ltd while banks erased gains from the previous session's rally.
FRANKFURT Deutsche Bank (DBKGn.DE) will cut back investment banking, split off its Postbank DPBGn.DE retail chain and slash costs, the group said late on Friday, in a restructuring plan designed to restore profitability.
Germany’s biggest lender ended four months of deliberations on its future saying it would invest in its transaction banking, asset and wealth management division, and own-branded retail businesses.
The group's supervisory board unanimously supported the strategic proposal, Deutsche said in a statement.
SINGAPORE Asian stock markets edged down on Tuesday following a flat close on Wall Street, as investors searched for the next catalyst following France's presidential election, while oil inched higher on expectations OPEC supply cuts will be extended.