BERLIN, March 23 Deutsche Bank is
reviewing multiple options to create a sustainable strategy that
will take the bank to the year 2018 and beyond, supervisory
board head Paul Achleitner said on Monday.
Management has presented several, different strategies to
the supervisory board for review, Achleitner said, confirming a
Reuters report on Saturday.
"The bank is working in a serious and detailed way to
develop a sustainable strategy," Achleitner said at a
conference.
(Reporting by Kathrin Jones; Writing by Thomas Atkins; Editing
by Maria Sheahan)