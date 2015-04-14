By Kathrin Jones and Thomas Atkins
| FRANKFURT, April 14
management has decided that cost-cuts alone are not an option
for the bank's restructuring and is looking at whether to divest
all retail banking or just its Postbank arm, sources
familiar with the matter said.
Germany's flagship bank aims to choose between these two
options before an April 24 supervisory board meeting, the
sources told Reuters on Tuesday.
Deutsche, whose share price has outperformed its sector
since its strategic review became public on Dec. 18, aims to
present the options to the board next week, the sources said.
They declined to be named due to the sensitive nature of the
discussions.
Previously, sources had told Reuters a plan to sell all of
Deutsche's retail banking business to focus on investment and
commercial banking was seen as the favoured route, after the
bank's supervisory board reviewed up to five options at a
meeting on March 20.
Whether Deutsche ditches retail banking entirely, thereby
abandoning its "universal" banking model or just opts to cut
loose Postbank, which it bought to bolster its retail business,
it will represent an about-face.
"One thing is for sure: The status quo is a thing of the
past," said one person close to the strategy talks.
The bank's supervisory board is expected to review the
proposals at an extraordinary meeting and grill the bank's
management on details before signing off on any plans.
The group has spent 7 billion euros ($7.5 billion) in the
past three years on fines and settlements and another 4 billion
euros on restructuring, including the integration of Postbank,
which it purchased over several years up to 2010.
Those costs have contributed to Deutsche Bank falling short
of its own goals, with group return on equity of 3 percent in
2014 far from a 2015 target of 12 percent.
Analysts say cost cuts alone will not be enough to restore
investor confidence in Deutsche and that a strategic move along
the lines of Swiss bank UBS's retreat from many areas
of investment banking to focus on wealth management is needed.
OVERHAUL
The first plan under consideration would see Deutsche Bank
keep a broad-based business but with lower exposure to Germany's
crowded retail sector, dominated by savings- and cooperative
banks.
Under this proposal, Deutsche would sell Postbank on the
stock market and cut assets in its investment bank to strengthen
its regulatory capital ratios. It would also invest in
transaction banking and wealth management to diversify away from
investment banking, sources said.
The second proposal would mean a break up of the group and
the abandonment of its universal banking strategy. Deutsche
would sell all retail operations and keep investment banking and
wealth management.
Up to now, there has been no sign of resistance from the
supervisory board to such a plan, but there is no consensus yet
on whether the first or the second plan will prevail, sources
familiar with the overhaul said.
Under any restructuring, Deutsche will pursue cost cuts and
reduce investment banking activities that have lost earnings
potential due to increased regulatory demands or lower turnover,
sources said.
A spokesman for the bank declined to comment on strategic
options, except to say that the bank still aimed to conclude its
deliberations by the end of June.
Earlier on Tuesday, German daily paper Handelsblatt reported
that the bank may publish its strategic plans on April 29, when
it presents its first quarter results.
($1 = 0.9384 euros)
