By Thomas Atkins
FRANKFURT, April 24 Deutsche Bank's
supervisory board gathered on Friday to review a sweeping
restructuring plan to cut back investment banking and dump the
Postbank retail chain to restore profitability.
Another proposal, albeit one that has fallen out of favour
with management, calls for Deutsche to exit retail banking
entirely, selling both Postbank and its own-branded retail chain
and becoming a pure investment and commercial bank.
Either way, cost cuts and layoffs will play a large role as
Deutsche withdraws from low-margin financial services and
grapples with sweeping changes in the financial industry that
have seen European rivals slash their capital-markets
activities.
The strategy decision, which may be announced as early as
Friday evening, takes place under a cloud after U.S. and British
authorities on Thursday imposed a $2.5 billion fine and ordered
Deutsche to fire seven employees for alleged benchmark interest-
rate rigging.
Accusing Deutsche of "cultural failings", regulators
squarely blamed senior staff for misleading them, failing to be
open and cooperative, and prolonging the investigation.
Twenty-one people face criminal charges.
The choice to offload only Postbank, which Deutsche bought
in steps for around 6 billion euros ($6.5 billion) starting in
2008, is a concession to ratings agencies concerned that a
complete exit from retail in favour of investment banking would
raise Deutsche's risk profile, financial sources familiar with
internal discussions told Reuters at the weekend.
It is also a nod to concerns in Berlin that a total retail
exit would see the country's flagship bank lose touch with its
home market, where Deutsche Bank serves some 8.5 million retail
clients through some 730 branches, the sources said.
By cutting back its retail operations, Deutsche aims to
raise capital and retreat from the low-profit battlefield that
is German retail banking, dominated by highly competitive
savings and cooperative banks.
Deutsche may also streamline itself by selling its
20-percent stake in China's Hua Xia Bank, for which
it has already received at least one offer, Reuters has
reported.
Severe cost cuts will accompany any solution, including
closing up to a third of the group's remaining German branches,
financial sources said, in what would represent a dramatic
retreat from the high street.
Postbank, which serves 14 million clients from 1,100
branches integrated into the postal system, would be sold via
the stock market, placed with a strategic investor or perhaps
even with a private equity specialist, financial sources said.
($1 = 0.9189 euros)
(Editing by Philippa Fletcher)