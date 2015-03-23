* Chairman says management presented several options

BERLIN, March 23 Deutsche Bank is reviewing multiple options to create a sustainable strategy that will take the bank to the year 2018 and beyond, supervisory board head Paul Achleitner said on Monday, confirming a Reuters report published on Saturday.

"The bank is working in a serious and detailed way to develop a sustainable strategy," Achleitner said at a conference in Berlin.

Two sources familiar with the matter had told Reuters that Deutsche Bank's retail operations would bear the brunt of planned restructuring and would most likely be spun off in a stock market listing.

That would be a major reversal for Germany's biggest lender, which had sought to diversify away from volatile investment banking, focusing on a "universal" model in which it sells everything from derivatives in Tokyo to mortgages in Munich.

Investors, who have been discontent as Deutsche Bank's share price lagged that of other major investment banks, seemed pleased by the news, pushing shares in the group higher in a sliding market.

"This would be a big step forward," one of Deutsche Bank's 10 biggest shareholders said. Another investor said it simply cost too much to operate a big network of retail bank branches.

By 1529 GMT, shares in Deutsche Bank were 0.4 percent higher at 31.76 euros, one of only a few gainers in Germany's blue-chip DAX index, which was 1.3 percent lower.

Carsten Schneider, finance expert and deputy Social Democrat parliamentary floor leader, meanwhile warned that an increased focus on investment banking would mean higher risks.

"Then the investment bankers around (co-Chief Executive) Anshu Jain will have gotten their will," he said.

Ralph Brinkhaus, deputy parliamentary floor leader for German Chancellor Angela Merkel's conservatives, said it was most important that Deutsche Bank retain its status as a "global player" based in Germany's financial centre of Frankfurt. (Reporting by Kathrin Jones and Matthias Sobolewski; Writing by Thomas Atkins and Maria Sheahan; Editing by Georgina Prodhan)