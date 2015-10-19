* Shares rise 3.1 percent, outperform bank sector
* Shareholder welcomes 'fresh start'
* Investors wait for Oct. 29 strategy update
(Adds investor, analyst comments, update shares)
By Arno Schuetze
FRANKFURT, Oct 19 Deutsche Bank's
shares rose on Monday as investors welcomed Chief Executive John
Cryan's plan to overhaul Germany's biggest bank, cull top
executives and cut costs to put past scandals behind it.
Investors lauded the shake-up, but await more details on
Oct. 29 when Cryan will present a strategy update that is
expected to cut back more of the investment bank and axe
thousands of jobs.
He is under pressure to reform the bank, with costly
litigation from a series of scandals and the fallout from the
Asian market rout pushing its valuation well below rivals such
Credit Suisse and UBS, which have already
started their own restructuring.
Shares in Germany's biggest bank were up 3.1 percent by 1130
GMT, the top performer in a slightly firmer European bank sector
.
"The fresh start as far as personnel is concerned has been
done. Now the bank needs to deliver substance," said Ingo Speich
from Union Investment, one of Deutsche's top 20 shareholders.
One of the bank's top 30 institutional investors said Cryan
was trying to mend bridges - both internally and externally.
"He is sending a message that 'we are sorry, and we really
mean it this time'," he said. The bank has been rocked by
scandals, including investigations into possible manipulation of
benchmark currency rates and dealings with Iran.
"Now we need to see the cost plan. It needs to be large and
credible," said the investor, who asked not to be named due to
the sensitivity of the issue.
Deutsche Bank said on Sunday it would split its investment
bank in two and part ways with three of its eight management
board members. The move sharpens its structure by realigning its
units to reflect its biggest customer groups and representing
each business segment in the management board.
Cryan is among new bosses at European banks planning to
restructure, including at Credit Suisse, Barclays and
Standard Chartered.
Thousands of jobs cuts, business closures and billions of
euros of capital raisings are on the cards as the CEOs of
Europe's biggest lenders respond to pressure to devise new
strategies to revive them.
Credit Suisse's new Chief Executive Tidjane Thiam will
reveal his strategy on Wednesday, which is expected to include
plans to raise billion of euros and refocus on wealth and asset
management, and reduce the investment bank.
SHOWING WHO'S BOSS
Deutsche aims to cut about 23,000 jobs, or roughly one
quarter of total staff, through layoffs mainly in technology
activities and by spinning off its PostBank unit,
people familiar with the matter told Reuters last
month.
"We expect a dividend cancellation, a partial bonus pool
clawback and business disposals," Barclays analyst Jeremy Sigee
said, referring to the Oct. 29 strategy update.
Cryan earlier this month said a record pre-tax loss of 6
billion euros in the third quarter could mean a dividend cut and
lower bonuses.
Analysts also expect Deutsche to reduce its risk-weighted
assets by 50-100 billion euros ($57-113 billion). At the same
time, the lender's activities of trading bonds and stock -
sometimes a cash cow, sometimes a loss maker - will come under
scrutiny.
"The trading activities now have to prove standalone that
they can earn their cost of capital over the cycle," said LBBW
analyst Ingo Frommen. UBS analysts said the appointment of
equities banker Garth Ritchie to head a new Global Markets unit
showed the shift of importance away from fixed income.
As part of the shake-up announced on Sunday, the sales and
trading activities will form a new division called Global
Markets, while the corporate and transaction banking operations
will be brought together in a Corporate & Investment Banking
unit.
Out goes Colin Fan, the co-head responsible for securities
trading and an ally of Anshu Jain, the former co-chief executive
of the bank.
Stephan Leithner, Stefan Krause and Henry Ritchotte are also
resigning from the management board, together with the head of
Deutsche's wealth management business, Michele Faissola.
"You do have to be quite ruthless with investment bankers,"
the top 30 shareholder said. "These are very successful people
with big egos - you have to show them who is boss. He (Cryan) is
showing that."
($1 = 0.8827 euros)
(additional reporting by Kathrin Jones and Sinead Cruise;
editing by Susan Thomas)