FRANKFURT, Sept 1 Top Deutsche Bank executives are to meet this weekend to examine accelerating the slimming-down of Germany's biggest lender, as it grapples with sliding revenue and negative interest rates, sources familiar with the matter said.

"They want to think about their structures and costs again," one of the sources said. "The question is if what has been done so far is enough."

The lender's executive and supervisory boards will later hold a joint meeting in mid-September in Milan to discuss possible adjustment of strategy, after Chief Executive John Cryan said in July that deeper cuts may be needed to turn the bank around after revenue fell sharply.

While the agenda for the meeting in mid-September lists items such as internal systems and dealing with customers, there is no mention of any plans to merger with a rival, the sources said.

The execution of the new strategy presented last year will be at the centre of discussions, one of the sources said, while another said that speeding up the sale of assets will also be a focus.

Deutsche Bank declined to comment. (Reporting by Kathrin Jones and Arno Schuetze; Editing by Maria Sheahan)