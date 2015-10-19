LONDON, Oct 19 (IFR) - Dozens of senior Deutsche Bank
bankers could be left scrambling for their jobs after a new
organisational overhaul. Deutsche's new co-chief executive, John
Cryan, is moving to split the investment bank into two units,
and therefore eliminating the cross-business roles designed to
remove divisional silos.
The German bank is returning its structure to that which
existed when Michael Cohrs ran origination and Anshu Jain headed
markets, with both reporting to chief executive Josef Ackermann.
That simpler model consists of the corporate and investment
bank (CIB) on one side (including advisory, corporate and
treasury solutions), and global markets (including the sales and
trading operations) on the other.
However, the future of one key business - capital markets
and treasury solutions - remains unclear.
CMTS highlights the challenge the bank faces in redesigning
its business. It is an institutional client-servicing group that
covers corporate, financial institutions, and the public sector.
It structures and underwrites primary equities, bonds and
syndicated loans, while providing risk management and treasury
solutions.
This cross-business model will need reshaping if it is to
fit neatly in the new Deutsche Bank. A number within this group,
such as sales professionals, do not fit well within origination
roles, and look set to move to the wider sales team that is now
part of markets. The logic of this new structure suggests that
coverage is taken over by the new combined CIB group.
Global risk syndicate, a key partner for CMTS, will sit
within the CIB division.
(Reporting by Alex Chambers; editing by Sudip Roy; Matthew
Davies)