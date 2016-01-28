FRANKFURT Jan 28 Deutsche Bank's
management board will not get bonuses for 2015, the bank's chief
executive said on Thursday, after the lender posted a record 6.8
billion euro ($7.41 billion) net loss last year.
The supervisory board of Germany's biggest bank has taken
the decision not to award bonuses to the management board, John
Cryan told a news conference.
"In the context of the overall performance of the bank last
year, which the board has to own... that is a decision which I
respect," Cryan said.
($1 = 0.9172 euros)
