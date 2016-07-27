FRANKFURT, July 27 Deutsche Bank
expects to benefit from Britain's vote to leave the European
Union, Chief Executive John Cryan said on Wednesday.
"We end up, slightly bizarrely, by having something of a
competitive advantage (from Brexit)," he said on Wednesday.
Deutsche Bank's reaction will depend on client demand, he
said.
"We wouldn't intend to do anything ourselves other than we
have to respond to our client requirements," Cryan said, adding
that the bank was reticent to make any long-term commitments
about the UK.
"If euro-zone clients increasingly want us to be facing them
from locations within euro zone countries then we are reasonably
well positioned."
(Reporting by Arno Schuetze; Editing by Maria Sheahan)