BRIEF-Powerlong Real Estate says in April contracted sales value amounted to about RMB1.22 bln
* Contracted sales value of group in April amounted to approximately RMB1,221 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
FRANKFURT Jan 29 Deutsche Bank plans to keep its dividend stable at 0.75 euros per share for 2014, its chief financial officer said in a conference call on Thursday.
The dividend is in line with the median forecast in a Reuters poll of banks and brokerages.
(Reporting by Jonathan Gould, editing by Thomas Atkins)
* Contracted sales value of group in April amounted to approximately RMB1,221 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 10 Moneycorp, a British foreign exchange provider, said on Wednesday it had agreed to buy U.S.-based corporate payments business Commonwealth Foreign Exchange to extend the reach of its payments platform and help it win new customers.