FRANKFURT Jan 20 Deutsche Bank said it expects to post a 2015 net loss of approximately 6.7 billion euros ($7.3 billion) as writedowns, litigation charges and costs for its revamp continue to weigh on its business.

Germany's flagship lender said late on Wednesday that it expects litigation charges of about 1.2 billion euros in the fourth quarter, alongside costs for restructuring and severance packages of 0.8 billion mainly related to its retail bank.

It expects to report a net loss of about 2.1 billion euros in the fourth quarter.

Deutsche Bank, which is set to report 2015 earnings on Jan 28, also said that it expects to report a capital ratio (CET1) of roughly 11 percent as of the end of the year.

In October, Deutsche Bank had shocked markets with a 6.2 billion euro loss on write downs, impairments and litigation costs.

