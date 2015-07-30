FRANKFURT, July 30 Deutsche Bank
reported quarterly earnings largely in line with expectations
but warned that challenges remained to cut costs, digest heavy
legal charges and pare back its balance sheet in line with its
new strategic plan.
The bank reported pretax profit of 1.2 billion euros in the
second quarter, up 34 percent on the year and just slightly
below expectations. Litigation charges of an equal amount - 1.2
billion euros - burdened the group's bottom line.
The company said it may not reach its 2020 performance
targets if litigation charges continue at the same pace as in
years past.
"Our challenges are also evident in the unacceptably high
level of our costs, our continuing burden of heavy litigation
charges, a balance sheet that must be more efficient, and the
poor overall returns to our shareholders," new Chief Executive
John Cryan said in a statement.
Deutsche was expected to post pre-tax profit of 1.28 billion
euros in the quarter compared to 917 million euros posted one
year earlier, according to a Reuters poll.
