FRANKFURT Oct 29 Deutsche Bank posted a 20
percent rise in revenue at its lucrative bond trading business
in the third quarter, helping to take the sting out of its
previously announced record 6 billion-euro ($6.6 billion) group
pre-tax loss.
Revenue at its Corporate Banking and Securities business
rose 2 percent to 3.2 billion euros, helped by higher revenue in
rates, credit and distressed and emerging markets, Germany's
largest lender said in a statement on Thursday.
The loss was caused by massive charges for goodwill and
legal expenses at its investment bank and on assets earmarked
for disposal, as well as higher litigation charges.
Chief Executive John Cryan announced late on Wednesday the
bank would cancel its dividend this year and next and he seeks
to overhaul the bank's performance and end a litany of
regulatory troubles.
($1 = 0.9146 euros)
(Reporting by Jonathan Gould and Arno Schuetze; Editing by
Georgina Prodhan)