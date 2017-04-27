FRANKFURT, April 27 Deutsche Bank
posted a 143 percent rise in first-quarter net profit to 575
million euros ($627 million), benefiting from lower legal costs
for past misdeeds and a rebound in debt trading.
Germany's flagship lender beat expectations of analysts who
had expected the bank to post a first-quarter net profit of 522
million euros.
"Client engagement is strong, asset flows are returning
across the bank and activity is picking up. Our cost-cutting
efforts are starting to pay off, while we have reduced
complexity significantly", Chief Executive John Cryan said in a
statement on Thursday.
Revenues at its cash cow bond trading division were up 11
percent in the quarter as it benefited from a surge in trading
across interest rate products, commodities and foreign exchange
(FICC), while sales were down 10 percent in equity trading.
($1 = 0.9169 euros)
(Reporting by Arno Schuetze; Editing by Maria Sheahan)