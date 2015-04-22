* Says expects about 1.5 bln euros in Q1 legal costs
* Says will post profit in Q1, despite litigation hit
* Says saw near-record revenues in Q1
* Sources said Libor settlement imminent
(Adds background on Libor)
FRANKFURT, April 22 Germany's largest lender,
Deutsche Bank, made a profit in the first quarter
despite absorbing litigation costs of about 1.5 billion euros
($1.61 billion), it said on Wednesday.
"Deutsche Bank will be profitable in the first quarter and
will report near record revenues," it said in a statement. The
bank is due to report first quarter earnings on April 29.
The lender did not give details of the litigation costs but
said they were for the most part not tax deductible.
Reuters reported on Tuesday that U.S. and British officials
were preparing to announce a settlement with Deutsche Bank as
soon as Thursday over allegations it tried to rig benchmark
interest rates such as Libor, according to two sources with
knowledge of the matter.
Reuters reported earlier this month that penalties were
likely to exceed $1.5 billion, the amount UBS Group AG
paid in 2012.
A settlement of the Libor case could help remove uncertainty
that has burdened Deutsche Bank shares for years, but would not
wipe the slate clean.
The world's second-largest foreign exchange trader still
faces potential claims or settlements over past issues including
alleged attempts at foreign exchange benchmark manipulation and
alleged violations of U.S. sanctions on Iran.
At the end of 2014, Deutsche Bank had set aside 3.2 billion
euros in litigation reserves, outlined another 1.9 billion in
potential risks and indicated it faced an additional 4.8 billion
in mortgage repurchase claims.
($1 = 0.9326 euros)
(Reporting by Jonathan Gould; Editing by Harro ten Wolde and
David Clarke)