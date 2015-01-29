* Bank defers an expected 1 bln euros litigation costs in Q4
* Warns still uncertain about size of future legal costs
* Provisions for loan losses down 49 percent in Q4
* Bucks negative trend in investment bank trading
* Return on equity far below 2016 target
By Thomas Atkins and Jonathan Gould
FRANKFURT, Jan 29 Legal costs will weigh down
Deutsche Bank's results well into 2015, Germany's
biggest bank said on Thursday, as global investigations into
cases such as the alleged manipulation of interest rate and
currency benchmarks drag on.
Deutsche Bank, which had originally hoped to clear its decks
of legal problems in 2014, postponed a big litigation charge
expected for its fourth-quarter results, helping it to post a
surprise pretax profit.
But the delay complicates management efforts to move on from
the financial crisis and improve shareholder returns.
"We don't expect any of this litigation (cost) to be lower,
so it's just a deferral into 2015 which will obviously make the
number much higher in 2015," Chief Financial Officer Stefan
Krause told analysts.
Deutsche Bank is reviewing its universal banking model which
sees it selling everything from home loans in Wuppertal to
equity derivatives in New York to see if hiving off parts of the
business would boost profits.
European rivals such as UBS and Barclays
have taken an axe to trading desks in a boost for Deutsche,
which has stuck with its dealing divisions. Trading revenues
rose 20 percent in the fourth quarter, bucking declines at U.S.
rivals such as Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley.
Overall, Deutsche reported a pretax profit of 253 million
euros ($285 million) in the fourth quarter compared with
expectations for pretax loss of 83 million euros, which was the
median result of a Reuters poll. Analysts had expected the bank
to swallow 1 billion euros in litigation costs in the quarter
compared with the actual 207 million that was booked.
Deutsche Bank shares were up over 2.6 percent in midday
trading, while the Stoxx Europe 600 index of European
banks hovered just above par.
Chris Wheeler, analyst at Atlantic Equities, said the strong
revenue performance at Deutsche's investment bank belied a group
still struggling to boost returns.
Full-year pretax profit more than doubled to 3.1 billion
euros but the group remains far from its own profitability
goals, with a return on equity of only 2.6 percent in the fourth
quarter compared with its target of around 12 percent by 2016.
"Revenues are one thing but profitability is another, that
is a very different story," said Wheeler. "They are not going to
get anywhere close to their targets in 2015 and seem to have
recognized that by promising a strategic recalibration in the
Spring."
Deutsche's management declined to give any update on its
strategic review, which is expected to call for a leaner,
smaller group when it is unveiled in the second quarter
Helmut Hipper, fund manager at Union Investment and
Deutsche shareholder, said the positive results helped to buy
time for Deutsche as it considered what activities to drop.
"Only then will we see more clearly where we're headed and
whether we hopefully get presented with a sustainable business
model for the coming years," Hipper said.
CLEARING THE DECKS
Deutsche is being probed over issues including possible
attempts at interest rate and foreign exchange benchmark
manipulation and possible violations of U.S. sanctions on Iran.
It paid a 330 million euro charge to cover claims arising
from consumer loan processing fees in the fourth quarter after a
German court ruled in October that customers could reclaim
administrative costs on the contracts.
The charge helped push profits before income tax in its
German retail bank down by three quarters in the fourth quarter.
Pay costs rose 12 percent in the last quarter from a year
before due to new hirings, including in its wealth management
division. Its cost-to-income ratio improved to 77 percent in the
quarter from 85 percent a year ago, but remained way above the
European average of around 63 percent.
The lag in profitability has prompted the bank to
considering selling half of its Postbank-branded
retail unit, which it bought from 2008 to 2012 for over 6
billion euros.
By splitting off its retail operations, Deutsche would
simplify its model, raise capital and retreat from the
low-profit battlefield that is German retail banking.
($1 = 0.8873 euros)
