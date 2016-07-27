* Q2 net profit 20 mln vs 798 mln year earlier
* Revenue down 20 pct to 7.4 bln eur
* Investment bank rev down 28 pct, bond trading down 19 pct
* Forex business flat, equities trading down 31 pct
* Shares fall 4.5 percent, biggest DAX decliner
By Arno Schuetze and Jonathan Gould
FRANKFURT, July 27 Deutsche Bank
warned it may need deeper cost cuts to turn itself around, after
revenue fell sharply in the second quarter due to challenging
markets and low interest rates.
"If the current weak economic environment persists, we will
need to be yet more ambitious in the timing and intensity of our
restructuring," Chief Executive John Cryan said on Wednesday.
"We will not deviate from tough decisions just to flatter
earnings in the short term."
Cryan, who took the helm a year ago, has launched a deep
overhaul of the bank, slashing jobs, revamping information
technology and shrinking non-core assets.
But in contrast to some European peers, Deutsche is sticking
with its strategic focus on investment banking, where its global
reach has earned it the International Monetary Fund's label of
being the riskiest of all banks.
Deutsche's cash-cow bond trading business slid by a fifth in
the second quarter, contrasting with the performance of some
U.S. heavyweights who benefited from a more robust home market.
Deutsche said it expected revenue to pick up in the second half.
Shares in Germany's largest lender fell 4.5 percent by 1050
GMT, making them the biggest decliner in Germany's DAX index
of blue chip companies.
Cryan said Deutsche was making progress on restructuring but
investors and analysts said they had expected greater focus on
cost cutting given falling revenue in several business areas.
"On cost cuts, Cryan only paid lip service today; he made no
concrete announcements," a top-ten investor said.
JP Morgan analysts wrote in a note: "We are disappointed
that Deutsche Bank is not adjusting its cost target ...
considering the lower revenue environment."
Quarterly net profit dropped to 20 million euros ($22
million) from 798 million a year earlier, but was ahead of
forecasts for a 105 million loss, while group revenue slid 20
percent.
Deutsche's efforts to restructure and boost profit have been
dogged by billions of euros in costs for litigation, settlements
and fines for problems dating to before the financial crisis.
LEGAL COSTS
In the quarter, litigation expenses fell to 120 million
euros from 1.2 billion a year earlier, offsetting a rise in
restructuring and severance costs.
But new hits are due shortly and 2016 net profit will
largely depend on the cost of the legal bill, Chief Financial
Officer Marcus Schenck said, adding that the bank aims to bring
an end to its four largest litigation cases this year.
These would include settling U.S. investigations into
mis-selling of mortgage-backed securities, and ending a case
involving alleged manipulation of foreign exchange rates, where
the bank reached a settlement in Europe, but where negotiations
with four U.S. regulators are ongoing.
It also hopes to put behind it a probe by European and U.S.
regulators into suspicious equities trades in Russia, as well as
remaining investigations by the Office of Foreign Assets Control
on alleged money laundering, already partly settled.
While progress on settling litigation is seen as crucial in
coming months, investors' near-term focus will be on how
Deutsche will fare in a European health check of banks, results
of which are due on Friday.
Barclays analysts have calculated Deutsche's capital gap is
about 7 billion euros and point out that the gap becomes harder
to fill as economic conditions deteriorate.
"But the immediate risk around the stress test is that the
capital market's perception of the group - a distressed equity
and credit valuation - is enough to warrant some form of
intervention," Barclays wrote in a note to clients.
A second Deutsche Bank investor said: "Deutsche Bank clearly
has a capital problem."
The lender's share price has fallen by nearly half since the
start of the year, testing investors' faith. But in a sign of
confidence, the royal family of Qatar recently boosted its stake
to almost 10 percent, making it the lender's biggest
shareholder.
Deutsche Bank is one of the first large European banks to
report second-quarter earnings, with Credit Suisse, UBS, BNP and
Barclays set to follow later this week. U.S. peers have largely
reported a slide in earnings on low interest rates, which hamper
their ability to profit from lending..
Spain's Santander on Wednesday reported a 50
percent drop in quarterly net profit, hit by one-off charges.
($1 = 0.9088 euros)
(Additional reporting by Kathrin Jones; Editing by Maria
Sheahan and David Holmes)