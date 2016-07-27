LONDON, July 27 (IFR) - Deutsche Bank's weaker than expected performance at its all-important debt trading business, where revenues last quarter fell 19% from a year ago, could impact its aim of generating enough profit to fill its estimated 6bn capital hole by 2019.

Deutsche Bank reported net earnings of just 20m in the second quarter from 818m a year earlier, after revenues slumped by a fifth to 7.4bn. Pre-tax profits fell by two thirds to 408m as Deutsche's wholesale activities failed to offset the impact of negative rates on the bank's retail business.

The German bank is resisting calls to raise equity, seeing it as particularly unattractive when its shares are trading at a third of their book value. But should profits be knocked by unexpectedly higher litigation and related charges it might have to rethink, particularly if trading remains weak.

"Management will clearly be reluctant to raise capital but the only viable alternative is to further cut balance sheet which would be even more detrimental to the earnings outlook in our view," said Andrew Coombs, analyst at Citigroup.

Chief executive John Cryan told analysts he was sticking with his strategic plan, but he told staff the restructuring might have to be accelerated, and intensified, should the "weak economic environment persist".

Revenues from debt trading fell 19% year-on-year to 1.8bn, in sharp contrast to an average 20% rise across the major US banks' fixed income, currencies and commodities units last quarter.

Cryan said the fixed income trading unit remained a major business, ranking fourth globally, but admitted US banks had pulled away from their foreign competitors during the second quarter. "We performed less well than our US peers, but that has much to do with differences in geographic exposure where US markets were more robust," he said.

"The gap is getting bigger," said Kian Abouhossein, analyst at JP Morgan. He said the bank in fifth place, Goldman Sachs, was catching up with Deutsche too, even with less of a corporate franchise than the German bank.

Deutsche's revenues from FX and rates were stable. Credit suffered, however, from comparison with a strong period a year ago.

The implementation this year of Deutsche's strategy to cut securitised trading and agency RMBS activity in the US has not helped. These areas have performed well in the latest quarter just as Deutsche has exited, allowing rivals to pick up business.

"The impact of rationalisations accounted for a quarter of the decline in global markets revenues and a third of our debt trading revenues' decline," said Cryan.

If debt trading was poor, equities was even weaker, with revenues down 31% to 720m. Again the bank blamed its geographic position for its underperformance. In the same quarter a year ago revenues benefited from stronger Asian trading and European activity continued to be weak.

These were less relevant factors for the five large US banks, which collectively reported an average 5% decline in equities revenues in the second quarter.

On the primary side, Deutsche's sore spot was equity origination, where fees halved to 124m compared with the same period a year ago. Marcus Schenk, chief financial officer, said this also had an impact on equities trading with less new product in the market.

Deutsche remains committed to bolstering its equities team as part of its plan to focus on less capital intensive areas and has started to hire. "We have made significant progress with investments to strengthen our equities business," said Cryan.

Its advisory revenues halved to 74m in the second quarter. Several leading members of the team have left this business but some have been replaced.

Debt origination fees declined 13% year-on-year to 409m, as investment-grade European bonds remained in favour with investors. That was in line with the decline reported by the US banks across primary and advisory fee-work for the quarter.

Cryan's focus is firmly on reducing costs to improve the bottom line. He said the fruits of these initiatives in its domestic market, where 3,000 roles are earmarked to go, would only be seen in the current quarter after negotiations had been completed with German worker representatives.

"While our results show that we are undergoing a sustained restructuring, we are satisfied with the progress we are making," he said.

During the quarter Deutsche's common equity Tier 1 rose 15bp to 10.8%. Cryan said that should reach at least 11% by the end of the year, after the 40bp improvement from the sale of its 19.9% stake in Chinese bank Hua Xia, which should be completed this year, alongside asset reduction measures.

The divestment of Postbank has been postponed because of market conditions, however. Deutsche said it hopes to resolve major outstanding litigation this year, such as mortgage securities-related claims in the US.

Cryan said the bank's response to Britain's vote to leave the European Union, and whether it would need to restructure where it does business, would be driven by clients.

"We are not planning to do anything off our own bat. With a home in the centre of the eurozone we have a competitive advantage, albeit one we didn't want to create. We have come out of it relatively strongly," he said. (Reporting by Christopher Spink)