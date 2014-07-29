FRANKFURT, July 29 Deutsche Bank
reported a 16 percent year-on-year increase in quarterly pretax
income to 917 million euros as net revenue from debt trading
held steady.
The bank increased reserves for future litigation or
settlements by 470 million euros to 2.2 billion.
The bank, which completed an 8.5 billion euro capital hike
in June, posted a common equity tier 1 (CET1) ratio of 11.5
percent at the end of June.
Deutsche Bank had been expected to post pretax profit of 590
million euros, according to the average result of a Reuters poll
where the 10 sample estimates spanned a wide range from a 694
million euro loss to a 1.1 billion gain.
