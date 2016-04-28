LONDON, April 28 (IFR) - Delays in settling litigation helped Deutsche Bank produce a better-than-expected first-quarter net profit of 214m but could not disguise a disappointing three months at the investment bank, which underperformed several peers during a weak period across the industry.

"All capital market-related businesses have been hit compared to quarter one last year," Marcus Schenck, chief financial officer, told analysts. "Low client activity and the implementation of strategic decisions had an effect."

The German lender has reorganised the investment bank into global markets and corporate and investment banking.

The former saw revenues fall 23% to 2.77bn compared with the same period a year ago, far worse than competitors' average declines.

The bulk of the latter division consists of more resilient businesses, such as trade finance, cash management and securities services. That meant overall revenues in the division dropped only 15% to 1.83bn year-on-year.

But the primary debt and equity origination businesses suffered disproportionately. Debt capital market fees fell by a third to 294m and equity capital markets revenue plunged 68% to just 64m.

ECM is a particular worry as new co-chief executive John Cryan has pinned his hopes on reviving the investment bank by boosting revenues from ECM and equities trading, both of which are less capital-intensive than its fixed income powerhouse.

In March, Cryan had warned that the first quarter, seasonably the bank's strongest, would turn out to be challenging after a slow January and a weak February, dominated by concerns about Deutsche's ability to pay coupons on its additional Tier 1 securities.

A tender offer to buy back some of its debt instruments boosted its trading result. Debt sales and trading revenues fell 29% to 2.05bn. Deutsche said part of the decline came from "de-risking" in certain activities, such as securitised trading.

Rates activity was also down significantly compared with the same period last year, when revenues were boosted after the Swiss franc peg to the euro was removed. Revenues related to China and other emerging markets were hit by lower market activity.

On the equities side there was little relief. Sales and trading there fell by 29% to 728m.

Deutsche was reluctant to say if conditions would improve, saying that client activity was likely to remain lower than usual.

The bank's main focus for the rest of the year is implementing restructuring plans already set out, most notably by resolving litigation, for which it has provisioned 5.4bn, and related liabilities. Two major items to resolve with the authorities are over US RMBS and Russian equities trading.

"We want to get a lot done this year," said Cryan. "The hallmark of success could be a loss. A bigger profit is a hallmark of what we haven't achieved. We need to post up most of the restructuring reserves. It means we can clear most of work we are trying to do."

The bank's common equity Tier 1 ratio dropped 40bp in the quarter to 10.7% at the end of March. The sale of the bank's stake in Chinese bank Hua Xia, expected to complete in the second quarter, should boost CET1 by 50bp.

Deutsche is cutting risk-weighted assets held in its non-core unit too. These fell by a third over the year to 30.7bn.

Schenck also said the bank had deliberately kept its market risk at much lower levels in the first quarter, pointing out that usually Deutsche's RWAs in the markets division rise during the seasonably active quarter.

"We recognise that for too long, deep and needed restructuring of the bank was delayed and we do not intend to repeat that. We want to be a leaner, safer and more efficient business focused on clients," he said.

Despite this, some analysts remain convinced Deutsche will still have to raise equity in the long run.

"Deutsche needs to raise capital, in our view. It may choose to wait until litigation issues have been resolved, but the further the share price falls, the more dilutive a capital raise becomes," said Andrew Coombs, analyst at Citigroup. "The only alternative is to cut the balance sheet further, which would put even more pressure on earnings." (Reporting by Christopher Spink)