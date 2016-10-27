* Bond trading revenue up 14 pct
* Wall Street average bond trading revenue up 49 pct
* Ongoing restructuring of investment bank
By Anjuli Davies
FRANKFURT, Oct 27 Deutsche Bank
benefited from the rising tide in bond trading in the third
quarter of 2016, but as it struggles with the protracted
overhaul of its investment bank, Wall Street rivals are stealing
a march.
The volatile markets between July and September, sparked by
Britain's vote to leave the European Union and bouts of anxiety
about monetary policy around the world, would normally be
perfect conditions for Deutsche Bank's fixed-income business to
turn a hefty profit.
Indeed revenues at its cash-cow bond trading division were
up 14 percent compared with the same period last year to nearly
2.1 billion euros ($2.29 billion), helping the German lender
post an unexpected quarterly profit on Thursday.
But the rise was muted compared with that seen at U.S. banks
which saw their combined revenue from fixed income, commodities
and currencies (FICC) rise 49 percent, while European neighbour
Barclays posted a 40 percent jump in FICC revenues.
"It was clear that the good Q3 market conditions were going
to lift all market players, even those not necessarily in great
shape, like Deutsche Bank, " analysts at Kepler Cheuvreux wrote
in a note.
Back in 2013, Deutsche Bank ranked third globally for FICC
trading, according to data from industry analytics firm
Coalition, and had the second-highest revenue from investment
banking.
So far in 2016, it is ranked sixth for investment banking,
and has ranked between 4th and 6th for FICC trading.
Deutsche Bank blames its relatively poor showing on the
ongoing cut-backs in its U.S. business and its efforts to reduce
its presence in riskier asset classes.
"Market share is down in debt trading due to the
acceleration of our restructuring plan and our regional skew
towards Europe and the Asia Pacific region," finance chief
Marcus Schenck said on a post-results call with analysts.
"We did not benefit the same as our U.S. peers due to the
smaller size of our U.S. credit platform and the strong
performance of securitised trading, given our exiting of this
business."
Riskier markets such as securitised products, in which
Deutsche Bank used to have a large presence, tend to be volatile
and come with higher capital requirements.
Deutsche Bank is in the midst of trying to boost its capital
cushions, and is aiming to achieve that in part by reducing its
holdings of risky assets.
The German lender is also under the threat of a
multi-billion-dollar fine from U.S. regulators, which has
prompted its management to rethink a year-old strategic overhaul
that has made faltering progress, people close to the matter
said earlier this month.
Its third-quarter results gave a hint at what scaling back
from the United States, its most lucrative market, could portend
for the bank going forward.
"We've taken a conscious decision to pull out of a number of
markets ... which has cost us some business," said Schenck,
adding that in the first nine months of the year around a
quarter of the decline in revenues in the markets division could
be explained due to the ongoing restructuring programme.
"Going forward FICC is likely to be more stable and less
seasonal".
Bond trading revenue at most banks has been grinding lower
for about seven years as new regulation on proprietary trading,
derivatives and capital have restricted what banks can do in
bond markets, making the business less lucrative.
From 2010 to 2015, bond trading revenue fell 36 percent
across the industry, while equities trading revenue rose 23
percent. Equities includes revenue from trading stocks and
related derivatives, as well as prime brokerage services.
In a reversal of fortune this year, revenues from equities
trading has declined broadly across the industry, hit by
uncertain and volatile markets that have left investors more
averse to risk.
Deutsche Bank reported a 5 percent decrease in equities
trading revenue to 603 million euros in the third quarter.
The global markets business, which includes all the bank's
trading activities, posted a meagre 3.5 percent return-on-equity
(RoE). Analysts expect banks to produce a minimum RoE of about
10 percent to be meeting their cost of capital.
($1 = 0.9164 euros)
(Reporting by Anjuli Davies; Editing by Rachel Armstrong and
Mark Potter)