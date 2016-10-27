FRANKFURT Oct 27 Deutsche Bank's
liquidity position and prime brokerage deposits have stabilised
since the first week of October following the threat of a
multi-billion dollar fine from U.S. regulators, finance chief
Marcus Schenck said on Thursday.
Germany's biggest bank has been in turmoil since
mid-September when it said U.S. authorities were demanding up to
$14 billion to settle claims that it missold U.S.
mortgage-backed securities before the financial crisis.
The German lender had 200 billion euros ($218 billion) of
liquidity reserves as of the end of September, down from 223
billion euros at the end of June.
"The last 2 weeks in September, post the unfortunate leak
from the DOJ (Department of Justice), caused a lot of
speculation, which took its toll," Schenck said on an analyst
call.
"That continued for a week in October, but the situation has
stabilised... Prime Broking has certainly suffered. Developments
largely followed the same as liquidity reserves... but has since
stabilised."
A number of hedge funds that clear derivatives trades with
Deutsche had withdrawn some excess cash and adjusted positions,
according to news reports at the end of September, a sign that
counterparties were wary of doing business with it.
($1 = 0.9172 euros)
(Reporting By Anjuli Davies; Editing by Maria Sheahan)