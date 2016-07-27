FRANKFURT, July 27 Deutsche Bank
hopes to draw a line under its four largest remaining litigation
cases this year, it said on Wednesday, as Chief Executive John
Cryan continues to put a speedy revamp ahead of short-term
profit.
Among other, the lender wants to settle U.S. investigations
into mis-selling of mortgage-backed securities in the run-up to
the financial crisis, where Deutsche Bank Deutsche begun
settlement talks with the U.S. Department of Justice.
Separately, it plans to close the chapter of alleged
manipulation of foreign exchange rates, where the bank reached a
settlement in Europe, but where negotiations with four U.S.
regulators are ongoing.
Deutsche Bank also hopes to put a probe by European and U.S.
regulators into suspicious equities trades in Russia behind it.
Deutsche Bank earlier warned that deeper cuts may be needed
to turn around the lender after revenues fell sharply in the
second quarter as the low interest rate environment and volatile
markets weighed on the business.
(Reporting by Arno Schuetze; Editing by Maria Sheahan)