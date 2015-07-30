FRANKFURT, July 30 Deutsche Bank new Chief Executive John Cryan said it could take years rather than months to fix some costly, antiquated processes at the global financial group.

The bank aims to introduce long-term reforms that would make it more streamlined and agile, including upgrading so-called front-to-back processes that digitize transactions, Cryan said shortly after publishing the group's quarterly results.

"That doesn't take months to fix, that can take years, but the prize at the end is very attractive," Cryan said on a conference call with analysts.

"We have a lot of very complex operations and process flows that have led to this complexity," he said. "It takes a little bit of courage to go back and reengineer those." (Reporting by Thomas Atkins; Editing by Arno Schuetze)