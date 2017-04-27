FRANKFURT, April 27 Nervousness about the
outcome of the French elections has weighed on Deutsche Bank's
trading business this month, Chief Financial Officer
Marcus Schenck said.
"We have seen April being a bit weaker (in trading revenues)
than April last year," Schenck said on a call with analysts
discussing first-quarter earnings.
"We’ve seen some recovery during the course of this week,"
he said, adding that many investors had felt relief after the
first round of the French elections, where Emmanuel Macron
emerged as a potential winner in the French presidential
election.
Schenck said that at its investment bank Deutsche lost
business accounting for 10 billion euros in "productive
risk-weighted assets" during its reputational crisis last year
and hopes to rebuild that during the course of 2017.
"We see business returning. But a lot of that has not yet
really translated into revenues," he said.
(Reporting by Arno Schuetze and Tom Sims)