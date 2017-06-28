By Jonathan Stempel
| NEW YORK, June 28
NEW YORK, June 28 A federal judge on Wednesday
dismissed a lawsuit accusing Deutsche Bank AG of
concealing major deficiencies in its anti-money laundering
controls, including for "mirror trades" to launder money out of
Russia.
U.S. District Judge Analisa Torres in Manhattan said
investors who bought the German bank's securities in the United
States failed to specify how Deutsche Bank materially misled or
intended to mislead them about its controls.
Though the 158-page complaint, which sought class-action
status, offers "evidence that the bank's anti-money laundering
and know-your-customer procedures were deficient at identifying
the mirror trades, statements concerning the adequacy of the
bank's internal controls are not actionable," Torres wrote.
Jeremy Lieberman, a lawyer for Deutsche Bank investors from
Jan. 31, 2013 to July 26, 2016 led by Andrei Sfiraiala, did not
immediately respond to requests for comment. Deutsche Bank
spokeswoman Renee Calabro declined to comment.
Torres' decision followed Deutsche Bank's Jan. 31 agreement
to pay close to $630 million of fines to settle U.S. and British
regulatory charges it allowed $10 billion of trades from 2011 to
2015 that could have evaded Russian controls.
A "mirror trade" involves paired trades that can appear to
serve no economic purpose, such as where a Russian customer buys
a Russian security in rubles and a non-Russian customer sells
the same security in U.S. dollars.
Deutsche Bank curbed its activities in Russia after the
suspicious trades were uncovered.
January's settlement was part of Deutsche Bank Chief
Executive John Cryan's bid to end a slew of litigation,
following the global financial crisis, that has at times raised
concern about whether the bank had enough capital.
Cryan was among 12 current and former Deutsche Bank
officials, including former co-Chief Executive Anshu Jain, named
as defendants in the Manhattan lawsuit. Torres dismissed all
claims against those officials.
The case is In re: Deutsche Bank AG Securities Litigation,
U.S. District Court, Southern District of New York, No.
16-03495.
(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Andrew
Hay)