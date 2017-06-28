(Adds comment from plaintiffs' lawyer, planned appeal)
By Jonathan Stempel
NEW YORK, June 28 A federal judge has dismissed
a lawsuit accusing Deutsche Bank AG of concealing
major deficiencies in its anti-money laundering controls, even
as it allowed "mirror trades" to launder money out of Russia as
part of a $10 billion trading scheme.
U.S. District Judge Analisa Torres in Manhattan on Wednesday
said investors who bought the German bank's securities in the
United States failed to specify how Deutsche Bank materially
misled or intended to mislead them about its controls.
Though the 158-page complaint offers "evidence that the
bank's anti-money laundering and know-your-customer procedures
were deficient at identifying the mirror trades, statements
concerning the adequacy of the bank's internal controls are not
actionable," Torres wrote.
The proposed class-action case was brought on behalf of
Deutsche Bank investors, led by Andrei Sfiraiala, from Jan. 31,
2013 to July 26, 2016.
Their lawyer Jeremy Lieberman said in an email that the
investors intend to appeal, and that their claims "readily meet"
the requirements to show securities law violations.
Deutsche Bank spokeswoman Renee Calabro declined to comment.
Torres' decision followed Deutsche Bank's Jan. 31 agreement
to pay close to $630 million of fines to settle U.S. and British
regulatory charges it allowed $10 billion of trades from 2011 to
2015 that could have evaded Russian controls.
A "mirror trade" involves paired trades that can appear to
serve no economic purpose, such as where a Russian customer buys
a Russian security in rubles and a non-Russian customer sells
the same security in U.S. dollars.
Deutsche Bank curbed its activities in Russia after the
suspicious trades were uncovered.
January's settlement was part of Deutsche Bank Chief
Executive John Cryan's bid to end a slew of litigation,
following the global financial crisis, that has at times raised
concern about whether the bank had enough capital.
Cryan was among 12 current and former Deutsche Bank
officials, including former co-Chief Executive Anshu Jain, named
as defendants in the Manhattan lawsuit. Torres dismissed all
claims against those officials.
The case is In re: Deutsche Bank AG Securities Litigation,
U.S. District Court, Southern District of New York, No.
16-03495.
