FRANKFURT Dec 22 Deutsche Bank may
have been used by some of its Russian clients as a hub for money
laundering to a greater extent than previously assumed, a source
familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.
The lender has found a total of $10 billion of suspicious
trades, including $6 billion in so-called "mirror trades" that
it identified earlier this year, the source said, adding that it
shared this information with international watchdogs in
September.
So-called mirror trades may have allowed Russian customers
to move money from one country to another without alerting the
authorities, potentially allowing them to breach the sanctions
against Russia after its 2014 annexation of Crimea.
Deutsche Bank, which declined to comment on the size of the
trades, said it is investigating certain equity trades in Moscow
and London, adding that the total volume of the transactions
under review is "significant".
Bloomberg earlier reported that Deutsche Bank identified an
additional $4 billion in suspicious trades.
The mirror trades involved clients using Deutsche Bank to
buy securities in roubles only to sell them shortly after in a
foreign currency.
The newly identified transactions followed the same pattern.
However, they involved a second bank for either the first or the
second part of the trade and were therefore more difficult to
identify.
(Reporting by Arno Schuetze; Editing by Alexander Ratz and
Louise Heavens)