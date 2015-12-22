(Removes extraneous reference to "euros" in second paragraph)

FRANKFURT Dec 22 Deutsche Bank may have been used by some of its Russian clients as a hub for money laundering to a greater extent than previously assumed, a source familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.

The lender has found a total of $10 billion of suspicious trades, including $6 billion in so-called "mirror trades" that it identified earlier this year, the source said, adding that it shared this information with international watchdogs in September.

So-called mirror trades may have allowed Russian customers to move money from one country to another without alerting the authorities, potentially allowing them to breach the sanctions against Russia after its 2014 annexation of Crimea.

Deutsche Bank, which declined to comment on the size of the trades, said it is investigating certain equity trades in Moscow and London, adding that the total volume of the transactions under review is "significant".

Bloomberg earlier reported that Deutsche Bank identified an additional $4 billion in suspicious trades.

The mirror trades involved clients using Deutsche Bank to buy securities in roubles only to sell them shortly after in a foreign currency.

The newly identified transactions followed the same pattern. However, they involved a second bank for either the first or the second part of the trade and were therefore more difficult to identify. (Reporting by Arno Schuetze; Editing by Alexander Ratz and Louise Heavens)